Minister urges Forest department to allow non-veg food in rest houses

The prohibition on alcohol will remain in force.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 5, 2026 09:45 PM IST
Minister urges Forest department to allow non-veg food in rest housesThe ban on non-vegetarian food in forest rest houses was introduced in January 2005. (Credits: Unsplash)
Make us preferred source on Google

Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ashish Jaiswal has urged the Forest department to allow non-vegetarian food in its rest houses located inside tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries.

Jaiswal said that decade-old “veg-only” rule is pushing tourists towards private resorts that offer wider dining options.

In a letter to Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Jaiswal described the ban on non-vegetarian food as “inappropriate” and a financial setback for government-run facilities.

He, however, said the prohibition on alcohol should remain in force.

Jaiswal stated that forest rest houses were losing revenue as visitors were opting for private accommodations that provide diverse menus. The proposal was first sent to the Forest Department in August 2025 but reportedly received little response, prompting the minister to send a follow-up communication seeking action.

Following this, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rishikesh Ranjan on January 27 sought feedback from regional forest offices on the proposal.

Forest officials have expressed reservations. “Allowing non-vegetarian food in these zones may undermine wildlife protection goals. The original ban was also meant to prevent wild animals from being attracted to human settlements within forest areas,” a senior official said.

Story continues below this ad

The ban on non-vegetarian food in forest rest houses was introduced in January 2005 by then Forest Minister Babanrao Pachpute. Alcohol was prohibited in these facilities later that year, in May 2005.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
PM says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement