Minister urges Forest department to allow non-veg food in rest houses

The ban on non-vegetarian food in forest rest houses was introduced in January 2005. (Credits: Unsplash)

Minister of State for Finance and Planning Ashish Jaiswal has urged the Forest department to allow non-vegetarian food in its rest houses located inside tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries.

Jaiswal said that decade-old “veg-only” rule is pushing tourists towards private resorts that offer wider dining options.

In a letter to Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Jaiswal described the ban on non-vegetarian food as “inappropriate” and a financial setback for government-run facilities.

He, however, said the prohibition on alcohol should remain in force.

Jaiswal stated that forest rest houses were losing revenue as visitors were opting for private accommodations that provide diverse menus. The proposal was first sent to the Forest Department in August 2025 but reportedly received little response, prompting the minister to send a follow-up communication seeking action.