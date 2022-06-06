Minister: Schools to reopen as scheduled with precautions

EVEN THOUGH the state is witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, there won’t be any change in the plan of reopening schools after the summer break on June 13, school Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday.

The minister said that a new set of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued to ensure all precautions are taken as students across all standards attend offline classes after a gap of two years. The SOPs will also decide whether the mask mandate should be brought back into the offline mode.

“The school education department has been cautious throughout the pandemic. Whenever schools have opened in the past at places with lower Covid cases, the required SOPs were put in place to ensure all precautions are taken. If required, a new set of SOPs will be declared in the future too,” said Gaikwad, adding that there is no decision on closing schools as yet despite the rise in fresh cases.

“In the past two years of the pandemic, the children have already suffered a major academic loss due to the closure of schools. This would be the first day of the school in offline mode for many in class 2 and lower classes, who started school amid the pandemic. Considering all these factors, especially students’ academic and overall growth, the schools will start with all required precautions,” the education minister said.

The statement by the minister clarified the doubts of concerned parents regarding the reopening of schools amid the rise in fresh Covid cases.

The schools saw partial as well as full reopening for offline classes in the previous academic year while adhering to specific SOPs issued in accordance with the state SOPs, including the compulsion to wear masks.