Minister says 621 schools with madrasas unauthorised in Maharashtra

There are a total of 621 schools with madrasas across Maharashtra which are unauthorised and do not have the requisite permissions from the government, according to information given to the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Thursday by Deepak Kesarkar, Maharashtra minister for education.

Kesarkar submitted a written reply to a question from NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal and other members of the legislative assembly.

In January, it came to light that several schools were functioning as CBSE-affiliated institutions without the required NOC. The government then set up a committee to inspect the permissions of 666 CBSE schools in the state.

In a written reply to the assembly, Kesarkar said, “Apart from state board schools in Maharashtra, there are 1,723 schools of other boards, and 1,239 schools of the CBSE board. There are 621 schools with madrasas which are unauthorised.”

After the committee submits its report, a decision will be taken on action against such schools, Kesarkar added.