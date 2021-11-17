Minister inaugurates pod rooms at Mumbai Central, reconstructed Frere Road overbridge, suburban surveillance system

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art pod concept retiring room at Mumbai Central railway station, reconstructed Frere Road overbridge and integrated surveillance system on Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway.

Danve visited the western railway headquarters along with the former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and inaugurated several facilities and infrastructure projects, including dedicated home platforms at Ambernath and Kopar railway stations, foot overbridges, escalators, lifts and toilet blocks on Mumbai suburban section, coach restaurant at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and executive waiting hall at CSMT and Mumbai Central stations.

Danve also inaugurated and visited a railway public grievance office at Churchgate which will be functional from Thursday for the redressal of passenger complaints.

A quick look into the facilities inaugurated on Wednesday:

Pod-style retiring rooms at Mumbai Central

A pod hotel, also known as capsule hotel, has several small rooms or ‘pods’ that contain a single bed each. These hotels were first started in Japan to provide cost-friendly and comfortable accommodation to travellers.

The unique facility at Mumbai Central station has 48 pods in three categories, namely, 30 classic, seven ladies only, 10 private and one for differently-abled. While the classic and ladies only pods will comfortably fit one guest, the private pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the differently-abled pod will comfortably fit two guests with space for free movement of a wheelchair. The passenger can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates.

Home platforms at Kopar and Ambernath

Mumbai Division of Central Railway and Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation undertook the construction of 2 new home platforms at Kopar and Ambernath stations respectively. The Ambernath station home platform is 280 metres long and 8 metres wide and the Kopar one is 308 metres long and 7.5 metres wide.

इस अवसर पर केंद्रीय सामाजिक न्याय राज्यमंत्री रामदास आठवले जी,केंद्रीय पंचायतराज राज्यमंत्री कपिल पाटील जी, प्रतिपक्ष नेता देवेंद्र फडणवीस जी, पश्चिम रेल्वे के महाव्यवस्थापक श्री आलोक कंसल जी, मध्य रेल्वे के महाव्यवस्थापक श्री अनिल कुमार लाहोटी जी कें साथ अन्य सहकारी उपस्थित थेंI — Raosaheb Patil Danve (@raosahebdanve) November 17, 2021

Foot overbridges

Five foot overbridges at Mahim (North), Bandra (South), between Bandra and Khar, Khar and Santacruz have been built at Rs 29.07 crore. The one at Titwala (Igatpuri end) is 67.8 metre long, 6 metre wide. The Thakurli one (Mumbai end) is 70 metre long and 6 metre wide and the one at Nahur (Kalyan end) is 47 metre long and 6 metre wide.

Frere Road overbridge

The Frere Road overbridge, located between Charni Road and Grant Road stations of the Churchgate-Virar section was constructed in 1921. After a structural audit in September 2019, IIT Bombay had recommended immediate repair of the girders as an emergency measure. The dismantling work of the existing bridge commenced in January 2020. Despite Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, Western Railway has completed work on girders and strengthening of the substructure at Rs 18.65 crore.

Integrated surveillance system on Mumbai suburban

The integrated surveillance system (ISS) by Western Railways provides for a safe and secure travel experience for the passengers. The project, executed at Rs 66.05 crore, encompasses 2,729 cameras at 30 stations and covers the core suburban section between Churchgate to Virar for crowd management, trespassing control and so on with a face-recognition facility.

Waiting hall at Mumbai Central

The waiting room at Mumbai Central has been upgraded to a fully air-conditioned facility with an aesthetic ambience. Cushioned sofa sets, recliner chairs, separate toilet facilities for men and women, mobile charging points and light refreshment facilities are provided. The modernisation of the waiting room was undertaken on a PPP model as the Railways says it has saved on expenditure on its renovation and managed to generate revenue of Rs 1 crore towards license fee for five years.

The executive lounge at CSMT is built in a PPP model under non-fare revenue and the coach restaurant here is the first in Mumbai city under innovative ideas under catering policy.