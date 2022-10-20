Minister orders inquiry into ‘infiltration of Rohingya immigrants’

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revived the issue of rights of ‘sons of the soil’ in Mumbai. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, BJP leader and guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, on Wednesday directed the civic body to conduct an inquiry into the “rise in infiltration” of Rohingya immigrants,“who are living illegally” in Malad-Malvani area in the western suburbs.

“I have directed the P/North ward (of BMC) to form a committee, investigate and submit a report regarding Bangladeshi-Rohingya infiltrators, living illegally in Malad-Malvani area. The committee is to submit its report within 90 days. This will prove to be an important step toward preserving the rights of bhoomiputras in Mumbai,” said Lodha.

The minister on Wednesday visited the office of BMC’s P/North ward office, which has jurisdiction over the areas of Malad, Malvani, and Marve. He also addressed a meeting of officials from the civic body, the collector’s department and Mumbai Police at the P/North ward office of the BMC.

Lodha directed that a four-member committee should be set up, which will include the deputy municipal commissioner from BMC in charge of the area, deputy commissioner of police, deputy collector from the suburban collector’s department, and a ration officer. The committee will investigate the “infiltration of refugees” in the area and present a report within 90 days.

A senior official privy to the proceedings of the meeting said, “The minister was acting on a complaint from residents of the area. Someone complained that many refugees are taking shelter in the area, and driving out the Marathi-speaking population…”