Minister informed 20 mins ahead of meet

Rifts have cropped up in the new state Cabinet headed by Ashok Chavan even as it prepares to tackle the security of Mumbai post 26/11.

A ministerial committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had convened a meeting on Wednesday at 12.30 pm to discuss proposals to improve the security of Mumbai in the aftermath of 26/11. The office of the Minister of State for Home Nitin Raut,however,received the intimation of the meeting only 20 minutes prior to it. Raut,incidentally,was out of town and the intimation of the crucial meeting at such a short notice annoyed him.

According to sources,the minister asked his staff to dash off a letter of protest to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home). The letter said the ministers office received the invitation at 12.10 pm. It said Raut would have attended the meeting if he was informed of the meeting well in advance.

The minister has asked for a clarification on the issue. Raut,incidentally,is also a member of the 66-member jumbo committee formed to advise the government on security matters.

Sources said Raut,a first-time minister who succeeded Siddharam Mhetre,had been sidelined by former deputy chief minister R R Patil,who also handles the Home portfolio. While Patil and Bhujbal are from NCP,Raut and Mhetre are from the Congress.

It is learnt that Raut has decided to take up the issue with his party leadership.

