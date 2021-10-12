Minister denies allegations of Wankhede being tracked by police

MAHARASHTRA HOME Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday denied allegations made by NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit director Sameer Wankhede that two officials from the Mumbai Police were tracking his movements.

Wankhede had on Monday met the state DGP and given a complaint that two officials from the Mumbai Police had been tracking his movements.

Talking to mediapersons, Patil said, “I don’t think the allegations are true. No one has been instructed to do any such thing. I have heard that he has given a complaint to the DGP. Once it comes to me I will look into it.”

Wankhede has been leading the probe into the Cordelia drug bust case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was recently arrested along with 19 others.

NCP leader Nawab Malik had recently alleged that the raid conducted by Wankhede was fake and that he was acting on the behest of the BJP. Malik had also said that he would be writing to the home minister to probe the circumstances of the raid. When asked if he had received any letter from Malik, Patil said no letter had been received yet.

Patil on Tuesday had a meeting with senior officers of Maharashtra police at the DGP office in connection with cases related to crime against women. An officer at the meeting said that statistics of various offences related to crime against women and action taken against sexual offenders were displayed for the minister.

An official said that discussions were held about an event in which Nirbhaya squads and their functioning at the police station level would soon be unveiled by the police. The officer added that discussions were held on action being taken against narcotics use.

The minister discussed details related to the recent announcement by him that every district should have an Anti Narcotics Cell to fight the menace.

An official said that Patil was also updated about some of the sensitive offences that have been registered across the state and the progress in such cases.