Minister Ashish Shelar to visit France to receive Unesco World Heritage certificate for 12 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj forts

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar will depart for France on Tuesday night to receive the certificate for Unesco World Heritage status accorded to 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, officials said.

Following an extensive process spanning nearly one and a half years, Unesco, at its 47th session held on July 11, 2025, inscribed 12 forts from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the World Heritage List under the title Maratha Military Landscapes of India. These forts are at Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi, and Gingee in Tamil Nadu.

“The network of forts envisioned and established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to safeguard Hindavi Swarajya against foreign invasions, ensure secure governance, and promote public welfare stands as an exemplary model of military strategy and statecraft in Indian history,” Shelar said in a press statement.