Minister Ashish Shelar to visit France to receive Unesco World Heritage certificate for 12 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj forts

Ashish Shelar will also pay obeisance to Dr B R Ambedkar at the Unesco headquarters in Paris, where the Maharashtra Government has installed his half-bust statue.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiFeb 10, 2026 02:47 PM IST
Raigad Shivaji fortThe Raigad Fort (Photo: Wikimedia)
Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar will depart for France on Tuesday night to receive the certificate for Unesco World Heritage status accorded to 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, officials said.

Following an extensive process spanning nearly one and a half years, Unesco, at its 47th session held on July 11, 2025, inscribed 12 forts from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the World Heritage List under the title Maratha Military Landscapes of India. These forts are at Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi, and Gingee in Tamil Nadu.

“The network of forts envisioned and established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to safeguard Hindavi Swarajya against foreign invasions, ensure secure governance, and promote public welfare stands as an exemplary model of military strategy and statecraft in Indian history,” Shelar said in a press statement.

Shelar will lead an official government delegation during the February 11-16 visit. He will also pay homage to the half-bust statue of Dr B R Ambedkar installed at the Unesco headquarters by the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra.

Shelar stated that this tribute to Dr Ambedkar in Paris is a step that powerfully reiterates the values of Indian democracy on the international platform.

During the visit, Shelar will also hold separate meetings with the director-general of Unesco, subject experts and India’s permanent representative to the UN agency, Vishal Sharma. He expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the Government’s ongoing efforts to secure World Heritage recognition for the Konkan rock art, Maharashtra’s sea forts and intangible cultural heritage traditions such as the Pandharpur Wari, Ganeshotsav, and Dahi Handi.

Additionally, the delegation will study renowned museums in Paris, focusing on their management practices, exhibition design and the use of digital technologies to further enrich the development of the proposed Maharashtra Museum, currently being established in Bandra, Mumbai.

Story continues below this ad

In February 2025, a four-member delegation of the Maharashtra Government led by Shelar visited Paris to present a comprehensive technical and strategic case before Unesco.

The Government presented a half-bust statue of Dr Ambedkar to the Unesco headquarters to mark 75 years of the Constitution of India. It was installed in Paris on November 26, 2025, on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Dr Ambedkar’s enduring ideals of social justice, equality, fraternity, and empowerment through education resonate deeply with Unesco’s core mission, the statement said, adding that the official visit was expected to further strengthen Maharashtra’s cultural heritage, enhance its tourism potential, and reinforce the state’s global standing.

