Satej Patil: App targeting Muslim women shameful, disturbing; will take action

Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home Satej Patil on Saturday directed the state’s police to initiate action after photos of at least 100 Muslim women were posted on a web application along with derogatory comments.

“Digital platforms like these are rife with misogyny and communal hatred aimed at women. This is very disturbing and shameful. Maharashtra govt is taking strong action against such platforms,” Patil tweeted.

He further said that the Maharashtra Cyber Police and Mumbai Cyber Cell initiated an inquiry and an FIR is being filed in this regard.

The police said that they are yet to register an FIR in the case but they have started their investigation. A senior IPS officer said, “We started approaching those women and most of them stayed outside Mumbai. But we managed to find someone from Mumbai, who is expected to join us and help in the probe on Sunday after which we will register an FIR.”

Several leaders, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, condemned the incident and called for action against those behind the app.