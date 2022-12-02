scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Mining potential in Konkan, Vidarbha need to be exploited more: Eknath Shinde

Maintaining that mining potential in Konkan and Vidarbha needs to be exploited more, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday that the country’s biggest steel plant can be set up in Vidarbha’s Gadchiroli district – one of the less developed and Naxal-affected areas.

“Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are known for their rich natural resources, which needs to be exploited by the mining industry. The Centre’s policy to commercially exploit the mines while maintaining environmental balance should be implemented in the state to ensure growth in the mining sector,” Shinde said.

He was addressing an investors’ conclave on commercial coal mines auction and opportunities in the mining sector in the presence of Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

Shinde said that the iron ore mine project coming up at Surjagad in Gadchiroli has the potential to be developed as a major mine. It has already impacted the livelihoods of the local residents. “Gadchiroli can host the biggest steel plant in the country,” he said, adding that Maharashtra also needs an ore deposit research institute on the lines of Jharkhand.

More from Mumbai

Speaking at the event, Joshi said that 13 coal mines in the state will be auctioned, which will be useful in 2040, when the power demand doubles. “Power plants should keep coal in reserve for 20 days. We are smoothening the process to sanction coal mines,” he said.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 05:17:37 am
Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
