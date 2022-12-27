Minimum temperature to remain below 20 degrees this week

THE CITY will continue to record minimum temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius for the week, weather experts said. However, the conditions won’t be as chilly as it was during the weekend and citizens will be able to enjoy pleasant weather conditions as the year comes to an end, they added.

The India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 29.5 degrees Celsius. On December 25, the night temperature had fallen to 15 degrees Celsius making it the lowest night temperature recorded this year so far. On Saturday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees.

IMD officials said that the daily average temperature is also likely to see a marginal rise in the next week.

“The minimum temperature may rise by one or two degrees in the ongoing week and the overall temperature may vary between 17-18 degrees in the latter half of this week. This will make the current condition more pleasant since the city will not experience the chilly weather that it experienced in the last weekend,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD.

Nair said that the current weather condition is being affected by the northerly winds that are blowing across the city.

Meanwhile, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to the ‘Poor’category after remaining in ‘Very Poor’ AQI over the past week. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR) dashboard, the AQI of Mumbai was recorded at 211.