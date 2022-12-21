Minimum temperature dips to 20 degree C

The minimum temperature in Mumbai dipped to 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a week after recording night temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory showed 23.2 degrees Celsius.

IMD officials and weather experts have said the temperature will drop further during the coming Christmas weekend.

“Mumbai was experiencing a cloud cover due to an ongoing depression in the Arabian Sea for the past few weeks. This resulted in the increase in both minimum and maximum temperature. However, the city is going to experience north-easterly winds in the next two to three days that will lead to decline in both the maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai, along with parts of Maharashtra,” said Mahesh Palawat, an expert from Skymet Weathers private limited.

Meanwhile, day temperatures recorded by observatories in Colaba and Santacruz on Tuesday were 33 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For two days in a row last week, Mumbai had recorded high day temperatures of above 35 degrees Celsius.