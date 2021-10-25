Mini-metro network to connect Nagpur with important cities in Vidarbha: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that all important cities in the Vidarbha region will be connected to Nagpur city through mini-metro projects within one and a half years. Gadkari was in Amravati for the bhoomipujan of a National Highway project.

“We plan a mini-metro network which will connect Nagpur with all important cities and towns of Vidarbha,” the Union minister announced. “There will be a mini-metro covering Yavatmal, Wadsa, Ramtek, Badnera, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha and Amravati.”

There are eleven districts in Vidarbha and ‘orange city’ Nagpur is Maharashtra’s second capital. The plan is to enhance inter-district connectivity through mini-metro projects that offer fast and comfortable travel within and outside the Vidarbha region.

“The mini-metro rail project will be completed in one and a half years. We want to implement these projects through private partnership,” Gadkari said.

“At the same time, we will ensure the ticket rates are affordable. Every mini-metro will be of eight coaches. There will be two coaches for business class and six for economy class. The ticket price for economy class should be at par with bus rates. This will enable ordinary persons to opt for mini-metro,” he said.

Gadkari, who represents Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, has focused on upgradation of infrastructure and connectivity in the region. Vidarbha, a backward region, has been reeling under an agriculture crisis which also triggered a slew of farmer suicides.

According to the minister, “The inter-district connectivity will help traders, business and the agro sector.”