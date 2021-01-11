Mill owned by Maharashtra Minister faces farmers’ ire

Patil's mill is one of the largest mill in the district with three units.

Sugarcane farmers, upset at not receiving their full dues, allegedly torched the field office of Rajarambapu Cooperative Sugar Mill in Miraj taluka of Sangli district early on Monday morning. The mill, owned by state water resources minister and senior NCP leader Jayant Patil, decided to pay the Fair and Remmunerative Price (FRP) in installments.

Sandeep Rajoba, leader of the farmers’ outfit Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtna, claimed the protesting farmers have no political affiliations. “The mill had promised to pay the full FRP of Rs 3,050 per tonne of cane. But when the bills were credited to our account they paid us only Rs 2,500. Mill authorities said the remaining amount would be paid in installments,” he said.

Patil’s mill is one of the largest mill in the district with three units. The incident happened at the field office located in Savalwadi village in Miraj taluka of Sangli. Incidentally, former MP Raju Shetti, who is the founder of the Sanghtna, supports the ruling Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP alliance.