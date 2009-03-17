Milkman held for setting wife on fire

Dahisar police on Monday evening arrested Pramod Jore (30),a milkman,for setting his wife on fire. According to the police,Jore lost his temper following a dispute with his wife,Poonam (24),at their residence at NG Park on Monday morning.

The accused doused his wife with kerosene and set her ablaze and then went away for distributing milk,said the police. A neighbour who noticed the smoke coming out from the house broke open the door and put out the fire. “The neighbours informed the police who took her to Bhagwati Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,” said a police official.

However,Poonam gave a dying declaration to police blaming her husband for the incident.

