Sanjay Nirupam takes dig at Deora’s resignation: Ladder to climb to the top

Hours after Milind Deora resigned as Mumbai Congress chief, saying he was looking to playing a role at the national level, senior party leader Sanjay Nirupam termed it as a “ladder to climb to the top.”

Nirupam, who does not share good relations with Deora, said the party should be cautious with such “hard-working” people. “A resignation is given when someone wants to reject something. But here, a ‘national’ level position is being sought. Is this a resignation or a ladder to climb up to the top? The party should be cautious with such ‘hard-working’ people,” the former Mumbai Congress chief said.

इस्तीफा में त्याग की भावना अंतर्निहित होती है।

यहां तो दूसरे क्षण ‘नेशनल’ लेवल का पद मांगा जा रहा है।

यह इस्तीफा है या ऊपर चढ़ने की सीढ़ी ?

पार्टी को ऐसे ‘कर्मठ’ लोगों से सावधान रहना चाहिए। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 7, 2019

Nirupam, a former two-time Rajya Sabha member, was appointed the president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee in March 2017. He was replaced by Deora this year before the Lok Sabha elections.

“The idea to appoint 3 member committee to run Mumbai Congress in place of President is not at all appropriate. It will ruin the party further,” Nirupam said.

Earlier in the day, Deora resigned as Mumbai Congress chief and recommended setting up a provisional collective leadership consisting of three senior Congress leaders to oversee the party until the state assembly elections, which are due later this year.

Deora, who was appointed as Mumbai party chief on the eve of Lok Sabha polls amid infighting within the unit, further said, “I had accepted Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) presidentship in the interest of uniting the party. I felt I should also resign after meeting Rahul Gandhi.”

The spat between Deora and Nirupam started in February, when the former, without naming Nirupam, alleged that the Mumbai Congress had become “a cricket pitch of sectarian politics, with leaders pitted against one another.” Deora also hinted at opting out of the Lok Sabha polls if the situation did not change.

In another attack on Nirupam, Deora had tweeted, “@INCINDIA is leading a powerful, united campaign across India. Infighting cannot, and should not, be allowed to threaten our base in Mumbai. I appeal to all Congress leaders in Mumbai to unite as a team. We owe this much to our party and to the Congress president.”