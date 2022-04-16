Milind Deora acquitted of charges of breaching model code of conduct

In a recent order, a metropolitan magistrate court has acquitted former union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora of charges of breaching the election code of conduct in 2019.

Deora faced trial under the Representation of People Act. The allegations against him were that on the day of the Lok Sabha elections in South Mumbai on April 29, 2019, he had breached the code of conduct. Gamdevi police filed an offence based on a letter from the Chief Election Officer that Deora gave a soundbite to the media 48 hours before the elections, violating the rules.

They submitted that Deora said in the soundbite that he was appealing to voters of South Mumbai “to elect a good, clean candidate, somebody who can represent effectively, who can raise the constituency profile and restore South Mumbai’s voice once again.”

In his defence, said during the trial that the case was based on a non-cognizable offence which is irregular. It was also submitted that the soundbite claimed to have been given by him was not proved.

A police official, who was an informant in the case, admitted in his testimony that he had not checked whether the speech was given by Deora and had not verified the soundbite placed in the CD before the court. No time and date was displayed on the video clip.

The informant also told the court that no other complaint was filed against any candidate other than Deora.