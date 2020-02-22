Mumbai: Mika Singh’s manager kills self in Andheri

Saumya Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the singer in Andheri’s Four Bungalows area. (File Photo) Saumya Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the singer in Andheri’s Four Bungalows area. (File Photo)

The manager of the popular singer Mika Singh allegedly committed suicide in Andheri in Mumbai after consuming sleeping pills, police said on Friday.

Saumya Khan lived in the ground-plus one studio of the singer in Andheri’s Four Bungalows area and her body was handed over to her kin for last rites in Punjab, said Senior Inspector Raghvendra Thakur of Versova police station.

“The incident happened on February 2. We have not found any foul play in the case and have registered an accidental death report,” he added.

