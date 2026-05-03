BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha demands probe as second major accident hits Mumbai Metro Line 4 site in Mulund

A portion of a parapet wall collapsed at the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 site in Mulund West in February, resulting in one fatality. (File Photo)

BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha has written a letter to the MMRDA chief demanding strict action and a probe into the recent incident where a wooden plank fell on a moving car.

Kotecha stated in the letter, “In the wake of a recent incident in which a wooden plank fell onto a moving car, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) should conduct an inquiry and take strict action against those found responsible for negligence.”

He has also sought that the findings of a previous probe into a parapet wall collapse be made public.

In his letter to MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, Kotecha highlighted repeated safety lapses at the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 site on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Mulund West. It is a matter of grave concern that such accidents continue to occur at the same location, he added.