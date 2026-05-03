BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha demands probe as second major accident hits Mumbai Metro Line 4 site in Mulund

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BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha has written a letter to the MMRDA chief demanding strict action and a probe into the recent incident where a wooden plank fell on a moving car.
Kotecha stated in the letter, “In the wake of a recent incident in which a wooden plank fell onto a moving car, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) should conduct an inquiry and take strict action against those found responsible for negligence.”
He has also sought that the findings of a previous probe into a parapet wall collapse be made public.
In his letter to MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, Kotecha highlighted repeated safety lapses at the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 site on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Mulund West. It is a matter of grave concern that such accidents continue to occur at the same location, he added.
Kotecha further said that over two months ago, a portion of a parapet wall had collapsed at the site, resulting in one fatality and injuries to three others. On Monday morning, another incident occurred barely 10 m away when a wooden plank fell onto a moving car. Although no injuries were reported in the latest incident, he said the recurrence pointed to serious negligence and poor adherence to safety protocols.
“In light of these repeated safety incidents, I demand an immediate inquiry into the wooden plank accident, along with a copy of the previous inquiry report on the parapet wall collapse,” Kotecha wrote.
He reiterated his demand for the termination of the contract awarded to Milan Buildtech LLC and strict action against those found responsible for negligence.
“The safety of citizens must remain the foremost priority. Repeated lapses of this nature cannot be tolerated. I urge the MMRDA to take swift and transparent action to restore public confidence and ensure such incidents do not recur,” he added.
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