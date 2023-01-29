MIHAN unit-holders meet airport development firm officials

Officials of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) held a meeting with the unit-holders in Multi-Modal International Hub Airport of Nagpur (MIHAN) on Saturday and assured them that all their problems would be resolved at the earliest.

Tenders were also floated according to the needs of various unit-holders.

A high-level MADC delegation that visited Mumbai for the meeting has also approached various investors to work with MIHAN. Chandra Shekhar Gupta, Executive Director, CFO, Sanjay Kangne, Senior Marketing Manager, Sameer Gokhale, V Shraman, ITS, Development Commissioner MIHAN-SEZ, Nagpur MADC officials; with members of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) — Devendra Parekh, President VED, Navin Malewar, Treasurer, VED, Girish Deodhar, VIA — attended the meeting.