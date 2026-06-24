Why haven’t these birds left yet? Thousands of migratory waders are still in Mumbai’s wetlands

Thousands of migratory wader birds are continuing to linger along the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s coastline well beyond their usual departure window, leaving birders and ornithologists puzzled.

Large flocks of Tibetan Sand Plovers, Greater Sand Plovers, Curlew Sandpipers, Ruddy Turnstones and Terek Sandpipers, along with Lesser Flamingoes, were recorded this weekend across the mudflats and wetlands of Thane Creek. Their prolonged stay has coincided with an extended summer and a delayed onset of monsoon conditions.

While the presence of flamingoes can be linked to erratic weather patterns, the continued stay of other long-distance migratory waders has surprised experts.

“Most of these birds breed in far-flung regions stretching from the Himalayas to the Arctic. By now they should have reached their breeding grounds and many would already be raising chicks,” said Raju Kasambe, ornithologist, Maharashtra state coordinator of the Asian Waterbird Census and founder of Mumbai Bird Katta.