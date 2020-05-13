Migrants with ration cards from 11 states can get foodgrains in Maharashtra, govt tells HC

Chavan, in a plea, said that public distributions or ration shops in the state are not distributing foodgrains in an effective manner and sought direction to the state to make them available even for those who do not have ration cards, including migrant workers and tribals. (Representational) Chavan, in a plea, said that public distributions or ration shops in the state are not distributing foodgrains in an effective manner and sought direction to the state to make them available even for those who do not have ration cards, including migrant workers and tribals. (Representational)

The State government on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that it has entered into an agreement with 11 states for porting of ration cards, allowing migrants avail foodgrains and other essential items using ration cards issued by their respective states. However, it could not give rations to wandering tribals, who do not possess any ration cards.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A A Sayed was hearing a plea by Pune-based social activist and lawyer Vanita Chavan, seeking supply of essentials to poor, migrants and tribals who do not have ration cards during the lockdown.

Chavan, in a plea filed through advocate Harshad Bhadbhade, said that public distributions or ration shops in the state are not distributing foodgrains in an effective manner and sought direction to the state to make them available even for those who do not have ration cards, including migrant workers and tribals.

The plea added that governments in Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have taken similar initiatives to provide foodgrains without ration cards to migrant workers and others in need.

The state said that demand to provide rations to wandering tribals without cards could not be fulfilled due to the prevailing system of distribution of foodgrains and oil. An individual will need a ration card issued by the local or any other ration office to avail the same, it added.

An affidavit filed by Asmita More, foodgrain distribution officer in Pune, said the ration card holders have been given essential items even if they do not possess Aadhaar cards. It added that cooked meals have been provided to the needy through Shiv Bhojan thaali scheme and food camps set up across districts.

The state is providing cooked meals to migrants, homeless and needy at food camps set up in every district, which wandering tribals – who do not have ration cards – can also avail, assistant government pleader B V Samant said.

The state added that the government has been diligently implementing National Food Security laws, which stipulate that anyone holding a valid ration card from any office can avail essential items. “We have entered into an agreement with 11 states, which allows people from these states living in Maharashtra to get the amount of foodgrains they are eligible for in their respective states,” it added. Following this, the HC asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the state’s response and posted the matter for further hearing on May 18.

Govt, BMC response awaited in HC on Mahul quarantine centres

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government and BMC told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that they will inform whether tenements in Mahul and Chembur for project affected persons (PAPs) would be used to quarantine Covid-19 patients, including prisoners of Arthur Road jail. The court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan and Sharda Tevar, whose son is lodged at Arthur Road jail. Alleging that with Mahul housing nine major industrial units, the petitioners referred to news reports that buildings being considered as quarantine centres are in proximity of refineries. With the state and BMC seeking time to take instructions, the court posted further hearing on May 15.

Prisoner to watch mother’s funeral via videoconference

Mumbai: A special lockdown court has directed authorities at Arthur Road jail to make arrangements for an undertrial to attend his mother’s funeral via video conference. The accused, a 32-year old resident of Jogeshwari in Mumbai, lost his mother on Tuesday morning. His lawyer, Arshad Shaikh, approached the court seeking permission to allow the accused to attend the burial at Jogeshwari. The court, while rejecting the plea, said: “The superintendent of Arthur Road jail shall arrange between 4.30 pm and 5 pm, video conferencing on media like whatsApp… to allow undertrial prisoner attend virtually the last rites of his mother.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.