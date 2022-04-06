Miffed medical associations write to Mumbai top cop over his ‘warning’

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey’s warning of police action against doctors for prescribing unnecessary tests to patients just to pocket commission has drawn the ire of the medical fraternity with both the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) criticising him. The AMC has also sought a written apology from Pandey.

On Sunday during his weekly Facebook LIVE feed, Pandey, while warning the doctors against prescribing too many tests, also asked them to not treat patients as commodities. “Intentional curbing of professional voice is the new definition of politicisation of bureaucracy. Bureaucracy has been paving its way towards uncontrolled solitary working. Pandemic pushed political leadership in a confused state. This very situation has been used by bureaucracy for over-regulation,” a letter by the Maharashtra chapter of IMA said.

Meanwhile, AMC’s letter to Pandey said the public believe doctors more than the police because of the “fear of harassment”. “You cannot demean this noble profession on the basis of a few doctors who may have an unholy nexus. You should use your power to help us instead, to root out these unethical elements, to book unregistered doctors or quacks, to shut down shanty hospitals, to help medical professionals deal with unruly mobs that destroy and damage the hospital property and break morale of healthcare professionals,” it said. Seeking Pandey’s apology, it said, “The medical fraternity is feeling the angst and wants you to apologise and withdraw your statement about unnecessary tests that doctors prescribe.”

The associations also cited the recent incident in Rajasthan where Dr Archana Sharma killed herself after she was charged with murder in an alleged medical negligence case.