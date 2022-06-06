MIFF: Chandigarh-based filmmaker’s Admitted wins award

The docu-drama ‘Admitted’, directed by Chandigarh-based Ojaswwee Sharma, bagged the award for Best Documentary Film (above 60 minutes) in the National Competition section at the 17th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) for documentary, short fiction and animation films.

‘Admitted’ is a biographical docudrama on the inspiring life of Dhananjay Chauhan, the first transgender student of Panjab University, Chandigarh. The national jury made a special note of the film’s forceful and brave lead character, and how the subject has been dealt with by the filmmaker. The jury was chaired by national award-winning filmmaker Sanjit Narwekar. The other members were Bangladesh filmmaker Tareq Ahmed, theatre artiste Jayasree Bhattacharya, Sri Lankan journalist and film critic Ashley Ratnavibhushana and film editor Subhash Sehgal.

Ojaswwee has more than 80 films to his credit, including internationally acclaimed films Zubaan, The Last Date, Badalti Soch, Chaurassi, Scars – That Remain After 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, Silver Lining – The Journey of Rashpal Singh, Kites Beyond Boundaries, Art Finds Its Way, Sarbat Da Bhala and One Beat amongst others.

“It’s a huge recognition for the film and the team, and so much love from the audience is heartening. Filmmakers from various countries, students, and audiences from diverse backgrounds came and shared how the film impacted and influenced them, which is a true win for our film and Dhananjay Didi who has continuously been working towards raising awareness and bringing the Trans and entire LGBTQIA+ community in the main fold and getting them respectful living,” Sharma said.

“Today I feel my struggle of 20 years has finally paid off. The film getting so much love, attention and the Best Documentary Award at the highly prestigious MIFF is a matter of pride. Ojaswee has done true justice to the struggle of my life. Admitted got a rousing response and that’s really a great thrust for my cause which is education and upliftment of the transgender community,” Dhananjay said.

The 17th Mumbai International Film Festival, organised by Films Divisions, saw a line-up featuring 400 films from across the world. The MIFF 2022 award for Admitted carries a silver conch and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to be divided between the director and producer. Sharma said that the cash prize would be shared with Dhananjay and his team at Pinaka Mediaworks whose enthusiastic and technically sound team helped the film get the recognition.