‘Middleman’ linked to Gosavi appears before Mumbai Police SIT

Sam D’Souza, the “middleman” who is alleged to have joined hands with panch witness K P Gosavi to extort money from actor Shah Rukh Khan on the pretext of “saving” Aryan Khan following the raid on the Cordelia cruise, appeared before Mumbai Police SIT to record his statement on Monday.

D’Souza’s testimony is being seen as crucial to the Mumbai Police probe into corruption allegations surrounding the NCB case in the Cordelia drug bust.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that based on the summons, D’Souza appeared before the SIT to record his statement.

D’Souza was first named after Prabahakar Sail, another panch witness in the Cordelia case, who says he was employed by Gosavi as a bodyguard. He had said that he heard Gosavi speaking to

D’Souza over the phone about making a deal on Aryan.

Sail, whose statement has been recorded by the SIT, had also claimed to have overheard the amount to be demanded from Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani to help free Aryan.

Sail, who was with Gosavi, had accompanied him in a vehicle to Lower Parel where they were to meet Dadlani. The police SIT is yet to record the statement of Gosavi, who is in the custody of Pune police in connection with a cheating case against him. The SIT will soon be seeking court permission to record his statement as well.

Dadlani, who has been issued multiple summons by the Mumbai Police, has not presented herself before them.

Apart from Mumbai Police SIT, a probe is being conducted into the corruption allegations by an NCB Vigilance team from Delhi. The NCB Vigilance team has recorded the statement of Sail and is likely to record the statement of D’Souza as well.