MIDC tops in development indices, says IPRS report

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has ranked first in development indices, as per the second edition of the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) 2.0 report. Released by Som Parkash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, the report shows that almost half the industrial park ‘leaders’ are located in the state.

The report had assessed 68 as ‘leaders’, of which 27 are located in Maharashtra.

Launched in 2018, IPRS measures industrial infrastructure and is aimed at enhancing infrastructure competitiveness and supporting policy development for industrialisation in the country.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade had introduced IPRS 2.0 as a key enabler for identifying additional measures to enhance industrial competitiveness.

As many as 399 industrial parks and 50 SEZs from across the country were assessed. Maharashtra nominated 30 industrial parks for IPRS 2.0. Of these, 27 were rated ‘leaders’ (parks registering highest level of performance at an aggregate level).