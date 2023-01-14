MIDC to conduct feasibility study on petrochemical complex in Vidarbha

The Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) has recently made presentations before Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Deputy CEO Upendra Tamore and his team on the requirement of a petrochemical complex, and a ferro-alloys cluster near Nagpur.

VED President Devendra Parekh explained the need for a driver unit in Vidarbha like the petrochemical complex, through which 500-1,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises would be established, depending on the availability of raw material.