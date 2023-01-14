scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

MIDC to conduct feasibility study on petrochemical complex in Vidarbha

The Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) has recently made presentations before Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) Deputy CEO Upendra Tamore and his team on the requirement of a petrochemical complex, and a ferro-alloys cluster near Nagpur.

The Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) has recently made presentations before Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) Deputy CEO Upendra Tamore and his team on the requirement of a petrochemical complex, and a ferro-alloys cluster near Nagpur.

VED President Devendra Parekh explained the need for a driver unit in Vidarbha like the petrochemical complex, through which 500-1,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises would be established, depending on the availability of raw material.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 22:59 IST
