MIDC signs MoU with London-based firm to manufacture EVs

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Causis E-Mobility signed an MoU Friday to build and improve electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing by setting up a plant at MIDC Industrial Phase 5 in Talegaon.

The MoU will get an investment of Rs 2,823 crore and generate direct employment of 1,250 people.

The London-headquartered Causis E-Mobility is part of Causis Group, which manufactures and supplies high-volume zero-emission EVs, including the associated infrastructure of chargers and renewable energy.

Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “Now we have an EV policy, many more companies come to Maharashtra. This will promote e-mobility.”