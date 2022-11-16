Mid-term transfer of two faculty members: GLC students urge Governor Koshyari to intervene

A week after two senior full-time faculty members of the Government Law College (GLC) were transferred in the middle of the term, students have requested Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to intervene in the issue and seek reinstatement of Prof Dr Rachita Ratho, one of the two professors.

A letter, signed by nearly 100 students, was sent by the students to Koshyari, requesting intervention in his capacity of Chancellor to all state universities. Calling the mid-term transfer orders unjust, the students said it was a huge loss for them. “… The college has always faced a dearth of experienced full-time faculty. Currently, first and second-year students of the five-year law course have only one full-time professor,” stated the letter.

According to students, the college heavily depends on visiting faculty for teaching but full-time professors are required to ensure smooth functioning of the college. “There is no official communication from the college administration regarding this to students, which has made it even more confusing as we wonder who will replace them,” stated the letter.

When asked why the complaint letter to the governor requests the reinstatement of only one of the two professors, the students shared that they had not received a response from the second professor, Dr Shrinag Panchbhai, when they decided to take a stand in this case.

“We find ourselves in a helpless position as we fear that adverse consequences might be taken against us if we raise our voices against the head of our institution,” added the letter. According to them, many more GLC students share the same opinion but are apprehensive about coming forward.

Last week, The Indian Express had reported on the abrupt mid-term transfers of two senior full-time professors at GLC, which had led to confusion and panic on campus as there is already a shortage of teachers.

The orders, issued by the state Higher and Technical Education department on November 7, directed immediate transfer of Prof Dr Rachita Ratho and Prof Dr. Shrinag Panchbhai to Elphinstone College and Forensic Institute Mumbai, respectively. According to the order, the transfers were instituted due to administrative reasons.