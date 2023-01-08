Mid-day meals: No supply of dry rice, Yavatmal, Jalgaon, Sangli & Pune manage with leftover or borrowed ration

For the last one month, Yavatmal, Jalgaon, Sangli and Pune districts have been waiting for their regular supply of dry rice to provide mid-day meals in government schools. While the schools are currently managing with leftover or borrowed dry ration, the state government has written to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on January 5, requesting that dry rice be arranged quickly so that the mid-day meal scheme is not affected in these districts.

The issue came to light after schools in Yavtmal started making noise against the inadequate dry ration available to cook mid-day meals. These are zilla parishad (ZP) schools where mid-day meals are served after dry ration is supplied by the government. While the supply of dry rice comes from the Union government, other ingredients such as lentils, oil and salt, among others, are supplied by the state government through contractors.

Calling it a procedural delay, Sahebrao Pawar, Yavatmal district head for the Shikshak Bharati organisation, said, “This is happening because the authorities depend on contractors to supply dry ration to schools… and the tenders are yet to be finalised.”

Maintaining that the urban area model of mid-day meal scheme should be implemented in rural parts as well, Gaikwad said, “Women self-help groups or NGOs are given contracts to serve mid-day meals to schoolchildren in urban areas. These groups ensure that meals are supplied without a break even if there is delay from the government’s side because the dry ration is eventually reimbursed. But schools in rural parts have to depend on dry ration supply by the government. If the supply is delayed, the entire scheme is impacted.”

Director of Education Primary, Sharad Gosavi, said the problem has arisen not due to the tendering process but because of the delay in supply of dry rice. He claimed that supply should be restored within a week or so.

Gosavi said, “The process of lifting rice from the FCI godowns for the first quarter of the year is underway. But it has been observed that providing dry rice to these four districts has been delayed, impacting the schools. We are dealing with this on priority…”

Gosavi has written to the FCI to make dry rice available in these districts on priority.