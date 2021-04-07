Micro-containment zones: Cops to be deployed outside housing societies in Mumbai

Reiterating that every housing society with more than five cases will be declared a micro-containment zone in Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said that police personnel will be deployed outside the gate of the society to ensure compliance.

In a fresh circular issued for housing societies, in wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also said that visitors will not be allowed in the micro-containment zone, and it will be the responsibility of the society to monitor residents’ movement. “Police shall also oversee strict implementation of these guidelines by the office-bearers of the society and, in case of any lapse, may bring it to the notice of the respective ward official,” read the circular.

The circular added that no one will be allowed entry or exit in such a society, except in specific cases. “No egress shall be allowed except with the concurrence of the secretary/chairman of the society and the police personnel deployed in each of these micro-containment zones, and that too for exceptional cases like medical emergencies and board exams,” the circular read.

Delivery of essential items, including milk and newspapers, will be allowed. However, this will be only to till the society gate or the office. “It shall be the duty of the concerned society to device a mechanism for further delivery to the concerned flat owner.”

The circular stated that it will be the responsibility of the office-bearers of the society to seal flats where asymptomatic patients reside. Any lapse on part of the society will attract a fine of Rs 10,000 at the first instance, and Rs 20,000 for a repeat offence. An asymptomatic patient residing in the society should strictly follow home isolation. If patient is found violating norms, an FIR will be registered, read the circular.

Health officials can visit micro-containment zones for monitoring and inspection. Home collection of swabs for Covid-19 test will be allowed in these zones.

On Sunday, Maharashtra announced fresh restrictions to last through April, including total lockdown on weekends.

The latest BMC guidelines state that all beaches in the city will remain shut till April 30. It also directed private laboratories to ensure that Covid-19 test results are declared within 24 hours since collection of sample and to ensure that reports are first handed over to the civic body instead of the person tested.