Mhatre murder: Man arrested from Khardi

Police have arrested another man in connection with the murder of Bhiwandi Congress leader Manoj Mhatre from Khardi village early on Tuesday morning.

According to crime branch unit-I officials, Prahlad Tangdi was arrested from his house in Khardi village. “Tangdi had been absconding since the murder. Since his village was in Bhiwandi, we had been keeping a close eye on his movements. After the arrest of Udaybhan Singh on June 22, we managed to lure him into a trap,” an officer from the crime branch said.

Mhatre (53) was killed by a group of seven men, who shot at him with a 12-bore gun and then hacked him with a knife near his residence on February 16, 2017. The incident was reportedly caught on a CCTV camera near the politician’s house. During investigation, police found that Mhatre’s cousin, Prashant, had allegedly led the attack and brought six other men in a car and a bike.

“Prashant had political and economical rivalry with his cousin, which is what led to the murder,” said an officer from Narpoli police. He was arrested from Mahabaleshwar last year.

“Tangdi had known most of the men involved in the crime and with his arrest, we are sure of nabbing all the others involved in the case,” a senior officer said.

Thane police had already invoked MCOCA against the 19 people accused in the case. “We have arrested most of the accused. Some are still on the run. They will be arrested soon,” the officer said.