MHADA’s repair board serves notices to builders for payment of Rs 140-cr rent arrears

THE REPAIR board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has sent notices to builders for the payment of Rs 140 crore as rent, which is pending for the past few years.

Advertising

The MHADA repair board looks after transit camps and maintenance and repairs of cessed buildings in south Mumbai. These structures are over 70 years and require repairs before every monsoon. In the present MHADA budget, the repair board was allocated Rs 100 crore. A senior official from MHADA said, “Rs 100 crore is not enough to maintain more than 10,000 to 15,000 buildings, which fall under the repair board.”

The official also said the development authority had demanded more money in this year’s budget but failed to get it. Now, the official added, the authority was planning to recover money from the developers.

There are more than 1,000 MHADA transit camps in the city that are leased to developers undertaking rehabilitation of occupants of buildings that are under redevelopment.

Advertising

According to a report of the balance rent prepared by MHADA, the repair board, until February, was yet to receive nearly Rs 140 crore in rent from different developers.

The chief officer of the MHADA repair board told The Indian Express that the authority had issued notices to builders, asking them to pay the rent within the stipulated time period. If the developers failed to do so, the repair board will take strict action against them.

A senior official from the repair board said, “If we get our money before the end of May, we can utilise it for the repair work of cessed buildings just before monsoon.”