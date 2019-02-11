MHADA to start door-to-door eligibility survey from February 16

In order to speed up the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Worli Chawl redevelopment project, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to do a door-to-door eligibility survey and register agreement with tenants.

Senior MHADA officials said the drive would help in clearing doubts of tenants about the redevelopment plan, for which, MHADA is the nodal agency.

The survey team would explain to tenants about the BDD chawl redevelopment and also the benefits that they were likely to get post completion of the project.

The team would also evaluate the documents of tenants, including rent receipts of the last six months, Aadhaar Card and Voter ID, to confirm their eligibility. MHADA has acceded to tenants’ demands of not undertaking the biometric survey.

“To ensure that the survey is completed in a timely manner, we are planning to form two or three teams from MHADA that will help tenants in documentation. The survey will start from February 16,” said Deependra Singh Kushwaha, chief officer, MHADA.

In the first phase, 14 chawls – which house 1,120 tenants – would be redeveloped.

Officials said that in cases where the original tenants had moved out after selling their properties, the survey team would ask new tenants to show documents of name transfer.

In April 2017, MHADA had kicked off the redevelopment work on the century-old buildings located in the heart of the city. More than 16,000 families live in these buildings, including many who continue to oppose various clauses in the redevelopment plan of their buildings. Tenants had protested against MHADA’s biometric survey plan as many of them did not have any proof to show that they were residents of the chawl since before 1996.

MHADA is the nodal agency for redeveloping the BDD chawls. The British had developed the BDD chawls in the 1920s as a low-cost housing solution for the city. The chawls are spread over 93 acres in Worli, Naigaon, N M Joshi Marg and Sewri. They comprise 160-sq ft tenements with common bathrooms and toilets. After redevelopment, tenants are likely to get a home of 500 sq ft area.

