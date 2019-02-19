MHADA to spend Rs 250 crore to give 56 Maharashtra colonies a facelift

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will spend a whopping Rs 250 crore to spruce up 56 dilapidated colonies that are nearly 100 years old. The housing authority will refurbish the water pipes, sewerage system and electric connections spread across these colonies, an official said. “These colonies are decades old and tenants here have often complained about poor maintenance,” the official added.

Advertising

On Monday, the issue of the poor condition of these colonies was taken up at the authority’s meeting following which members gave a nod to the Rs 250-crore maintenance plan for the 2019-20 fiscal. The MHADA will start the work from the oldest of these colonies. Deependra Singh Kushwaha, Chief Officer of MHADA Mumbai board, told The Indian Express that as the Floor Space Index (FSI) increased, population density in these colonies also increased, but infrastructure was not commensurate.

A senior official said there were 104 layouts with 3,700 buildings in these 56 colonies populated by more than 76,000 people. The official said though the MHADA was not the owner of these colonies, it was in charge of its maintenance and also provided services such as electricity bills and water bills.

The MHADA has received 104 proposals from societies for redevelopment of which 68 have been approved, while 33 others are still being scrutinised. Once developers pay the premium, the MHADA will grant NOC for redevelopment work. Redevelopment will be done under Development Control Rules (DCR) 33(5), under which tenants will get a new house with 407 sq ft carpet area.

Deependra Singh Kushwah, chief officer of MHADA, Mumbai board, confirmed that the Rs 250 crore had been approved for improving amenities and upgrading infrastructure.

Advertising

He said earlier, about 30 to 50 years ago, development in the layouts were done as per 1 FSI. Now redevelopment proposals were being approved as per 3 FSI.