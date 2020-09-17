scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
MHADA to set up museum to conserve century-old heritage of BDD chawls

Written by Neeraj Tiwari | Mumbai | September 17, 2020 2:56:57 am
mahada, Bombay Development Directorate chawls, bdd chawls conservation, bdd chawls museum, indian express newsActually used as jails in the British era, these buildings were converted into housing apartments for the economically weaker sections in 1920s. (Express Archive)

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will set up a museum at the century-old Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls in Worli to conserve its heritage.

“The BDD chawls are more than 100 years old and have historic value. This is why we are planning to preserve its history in the form of a museum. Now, we are going to reserve one chawl out of the 121 in Worli and construct a museum that will conserve pictures and some historical portions of the BDD chawl,” a senior MHADA official told The Indian Express.

Actually used as jails in the British era, these buildings were converted into housing apartments for the economically weaker sections in 1920s.

In 2017, the state government had awarded construction firms Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Shapoorji Pallonji the contracts to undertake the redevelopment of the chawls at Naigaon and NM Joshi, respectively. It awarded Tata Capacite the contract for redeveloping the Worli chawls in June 2018. The project at Naigaon has been stuck after L&T stepped down in August this year. A final decision in the matter, however, will be taken by an empowered committee headed by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar. Progress at the two other chawl sites has been slow.

A senior officer from MHADA said, “Since Worli BDD layout comprises around 92 acres land parcel, it is possible to preserve a chawl and develop it as a museum for tourism.”

