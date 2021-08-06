MHADA to put up over 8k low-cost flats near Mumbai on sale

The houses to be provided under the scheme will be situated in areas like Shirdhon, Khoni, Bhandarli, Gotheghar, Mira Road in Thane district, Virar Bolinj in Palghar district and Vengurla in Sindhudurg district. (File)

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)’s Konkan Housing and Regional Development Board has initiated the process of drawing lottery for 8,205 low-cost flats near Mumbai city.

The advertisement for the lottery will be published on August 23 and the online draw will take place on October 14, Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad said on Thursday.

The houses to be provided under the scheme will be situated in areas like Shirdhon, Khoni, Bhandarli, Gotheghar, Mira Road in Thane district, Virar Bolinj in Palghar district and Vengurla in Sindhudurg district.

Awhad further said, “Considering the overall demand for houses in the state and seeing the success of the draw in Pune, MHADA will construct 10,000 houses in Nashik, Nagpur, Amravati, Pune and Aurangabad in the near future.”