MHADA to legalise nearly 600 unauthorised structures in Charkop

The Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) has proposed to legalise at least 600 unauthorised constructions at Charkop in Kandivali (West). The structures will be regularised as a part of the redevelopment of 15,834 tenements at Charkop’s Prabodhankar Thackeray Nagar, officials said. The proposal will soon be sent to Housing Minister Jayant Patil for his approval.

According to MHADA’s Repair and Reconstruction Board, the redevelopment will be carried out under the Development Control Regulation (DCR) 33(9), which covers cluster redevelopment schemes.

The project entails regularisation of an additional floor along with tenements on ground floors that will give developers an enhanced Floor Space Index (FSI) of six.

FSI is a development tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is the ratio of the built-up area of a plot to the plot area.

In Charkop, more than eight-acre plot, owned by MHADA, houses 15,834 tenements of which majority are ground-plus-one structures.

As per Repair and Reconstruction Board, ground-plus-one structures amount to an unauthorised extension of the tenement and is, therefore, illegal.

In order to take action against illegal structures, MHADA had, on November 27, sent a notice saying it will demolish the structures in Sector 2 on December 14.

Nearly 600 families residing at Sector 2 along with corporator Shubhda Gudhekar had reportedly met MHADA repair board chairman Vinod Ghoshalkar recently, demanding that the houses should not be razed as the occupants have been residing in them for about 30 years.

Ghosalkar stopped the demolition work after the meeting and issued a clarification that MHADA will redevelop the project like they had planned for Motilal Nagar in Goregaon”(East).

“We are going to legalise the ground-plus-one structures. But structures which are more than ground-plus-one will have to be demolished by occupants within 15 days, from December 2 onwards,” Ghoshalkar told The Indian Express.

