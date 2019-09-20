MHADA to hold lottery of 146 transit homes for tenants of BBD chawls

THE MAHARASHTRA Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will hold a lottery of 146 transit homes for eligible tenants of Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) N M Joshi Chawl.

In the first phase of a survey to check the eligibility of tenants staying at N M Joshi chawl, the Authority identified 146 tenants who had signed rent agreements with MHADA. They will now be shifted to a transit camp in Parel division, officials said.

“In the first phase of the survey of seven chawls, 146 tenants were found eligible whom MHADA will now shift in transit camp,” a senior officer from MHADA said. The Authority had started the door-to-door survey of the chawls in May.

In April 2017, MHADA had kicked off the redevelopment work on the century-old buildings located in the heart of the city. More than 16,000 families live in these buildings, including many who continue to oppose various clauses in the redevelopment plan of their buildings.

Tenants had protested against MHADA’s biometric survey plan as many of them did not have any proof to show that they were residents of the chawl before 1996.

MHADA is a nodal agency of redeveloping BDD chawls in south Mumbai division. The British had developed the BDD chawls in the 1920s as a low-cost housing solution for the city. The chawls, spread over 93 acres in Worli, Naigaon, N M Joshi Marg and Sewri, comprise 160-sq ft tenements with common bathrooms and toilets. After redevelopment, tenants are likely to get a home of 500 sq ft area.