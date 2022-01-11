MHADA to hold lottery for 3,015 new houses in Mumbai next year

After a four-year break, the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) will hold a lottery for new houses in Mumbai next year. The lottery for 3,015 houses in Pahadi area of Goregaon will be held in early 2023, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, announced on Monday.

The last lottery held by MHADA in Mumbai was in 2018. Awhad said that of the total 3,015 houses, 1,947 houses will be reserved for the economically weaker sections. Of the remaining lot, 736 will be for low-income groups (LIG), 227 for middle-income groups and 105 for high-income groups.

A one-room kitchen set-up will cost around Rs 25 lakh with aproaximate area of 300 sq ft.