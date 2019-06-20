MHADA to hire consultant for survey on illegal constructions, to begin from Motilal Nagar

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) plans to hire a consultant to carry out a survey on illegal constructions on its land.

“We have received so many complaints regarding illegal construction on our land. We will hire the services of a project management consultant to get the details of illegal constructions on plots belonging to us,” an MHADA official said.

The process is expected to start from Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West), which MHADA is eyeing for redevelopment. Motilal Nagar is spread over 142 acres and has 3,700 tenements.

It is one of the biggest and the oldest colonies in Mumbai’s suburbs.

The MHADA has 56 colonies with 114 layouts, multiple buildings and societies, housing more than 76,000 families. These are old layouts where the homes were allotted by MHADA decades back.

Uday Samant, MHADA president, said, “Earlier the task was given to MHADA’s internal staff to check illegal constructions but due to lack of manpower, this could not be done… Now we have decided to hire the services of a PMC.”

Samant said that after this MHADA will demolish these structures. He added that officials found guilty of aiding illegal constructions will face action.

Besides, in order to create housing stock in the city, MHADA has decided to get private developers onboard to redevelop these colonies.

So far MHADA has received more than 100 proposals from buildings on its layouts that want to either go for self redevelopment or go with developers.

A committee under the head of Mumbai Board chairman Madhu Chavan has been set up to come out with proposals that would draw the societies looking for redevelopment to come to MHADA instead of private developers.