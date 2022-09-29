scorecardresearch
MHADA to expedite work, complete 68 slum rehabilitation projects soon, says Fadnavis

Fadnavis said, "The move will help in speedy completion of incomplete/abandoned slum rehabilitation projects. MHADA will work on the rehabilitation projects, and can also put saleable components in the open market."

THE SLUM Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), in association with the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), will complete 68 such pending projects at the earliest, said state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

Fadnavis said, “The move will help in speedy completion of incomplete/abandoned slum rehabilitation projects. MHADA will work on the rehabilitation projects, and can also put saleable components in the open market.” Fadnavis on Wednesday held a review meeting with all the state housing authorities — his first such meeting after assuming duties as the Minister of Housing of Maharashtra — at MHADA’ s headquarters in Mumbai’s Bandra.

According to SRA, over 500 such projects have been pending for over 10 years, of which, work on 68 projects — with less than 50 per cent of work completed — will be taken up at the war-footing level in the initial phase.

Fadnavis also said that issues related to halting/stopping rent payments by developers in redevelopment projects — under SRA and MHADA — will also be addressed, and necessary action will be taken at the earliest. “Works on MHADA layout cluster redevelopment will also be taken up so that the tenants could get additional area in the redeveloped buildings,” said Fadnavis.

