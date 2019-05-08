Maharashtra: MHADA to develop Motilal Nagar into micro city

Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West) may soon be developed into a micro-city as Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is planning a project in the area.

Advertising

Motilal Nagar, which has sets of three and four-storied chawls sprawled over 40 acres, is among the MHADA’s biggest properties in Mumbai. The development authority will derive 15,000 homes for sale. Spread over 55.3 hectares, Motilal Nagar houses 3,628 families. But MHADA Mumbai chairman Madhu Chauhan said he was determined to implement the latest plan. Talking to The Indian Express, he said construction will begin in October.

Chauhan said the MHADA had already finalised the plan with the help of architect P K Das. The redevelopment will see the construction of 20,000 homes, of which 5,000 will go to the present tenants of Motilal Nagar. The remaining will be allotted through lottery draw. “It will be like a small city. We are also planning to construct a working women’s hostel, old-age homes and children’s homes. To award the construction work, the MHADA is going to float the tender in August and first phase will be completed in two and a half years,” said Chauhan.

Motilal Nagar was built in 1960 to house people belonging to economically weaker sections. Though it has 200 sq ft houses, more than 1,500 occupants have illegally constructed homes on the land surrounding the chawls.

With an assured profit of at least Rs 4,000 crore, builders have offered tenants 1,500 sq ft houses with Rs 11 lakh as corpus fund.