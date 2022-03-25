MHADA to conduct biometric survey at its transit camps

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will be conducting a biometric survey of people living in its 56 transit camps from April 1 to identify unauthorised occupants.

MHADA rehabilitates residents of high-risk and dilapidated buildings in South Mumbai in the transit camps while the old buildings are being redeveloped.

Officials said over 21,135 houses in these transit camps are occupied of which 8,000 have been taken up illegally.

“In order to ascertain and identify, it was decided to carry out a biometric survey in the buildings wherein the tenants’ biometrics will be recorded and compared with those on MHADA records. Illegal occupants will be penalised. “We have no plans to evict these people and will rehabilitate them also, either at the same place or at other houses. We will be recovering a construction cost from the illegal occupants,” said an official, adding that through this survey, they will also get an exact data of the original tenants who have been deprived of the rehabilitation.