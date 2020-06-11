MHADA releases list, 18 cessed buildings dangerous

Every year MHADA undertakes a structural audit of these structures before monsoon and releases a list of the most dangerous ones. (File) Every year MHADA undertakes a structural audit of these structures before monsoon and releases a list of the most dangerous ones. (File)

The Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA) Wednesday put out a list of ‘most dilapidated’ buildings in the city. Eighteen buildings, including the Esplanade Mansion, have been marked as ‘dangerous’ for living.

In south Mumbai, MHADA’s repair and reconstruction board has over 14,000 century-old buildings that house more than 45,000 people. Every year MHADA undertakes a structural audit of these structures before monsoon and releases a list of the most dangerous ones.

A senior officer MHADA, RR board said, “Survey of dilapidated buildings was delayed (this year) due to Covid-19 impact, but now everything is completed.” He added that MHADA has asked residents of some apartments to shift to a transit camp, however, said he couldn’t disclose further information.

The list includes Esplanade Mansion, building numbers 50-58 on Nagpada Cross lane, 101-111 and 242-244 on Bara Imam Road, 74 on Nizam Street, 123 on Kika street. The list also includes a few buildings on Mumbadevi Road, Santh Sena Maharaj Marg, Bhandari Street, Nanubhai Behramji Road, and at Badam Wadi on VP Road. ENS

