MHADA razes illegal structures freeing up nearly 9 acres of land in Mumbai

Over the past two months, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has razed several illegal structures on land belonging to it in Mumbai. The drive has led to the freeing up of nearly 9-10 acres of land.

According to a senior MHADA official, a special squad of the MHADA Mumbai board demolished 16 permanent illegal structures and around 150 illegal shanties spread over seven acres of land in Malad Bhabare Nagar. A 1.80-acre land parcel in Malvani Malad was also freed up recently. The official termed it the most successful drive undertaken by the squad.

MHADA Mumbai board CEO Milind Borikar had held a meeting with demolition squad officer Sandip Kamble and directed them to take action against illegal structures encroaching on MHADA-owned land.

The demolition drive was carried out at Siddharth Nagar, Motilal Nagar-Goregaon, Malvani Malad, Dindoshi Malad East, Santacruz East, Kole Kalyan, SVP Nagar Versova-Andheri West, Tagore Nagar Vikhroli, Akurli Kandivali, and Anand Nagar Santacruz East.

In 2017, the state government allowed MHADA to take action against structures that have been constructed illegally on its land under Sections 43 and 58 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.