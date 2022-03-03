Housing dept blacklists software firm after MHADA question paper leak

In the wake of the question paper leak last year, the state housing department has blacklisted G A Software Technology Private Limited selected to conduct examinations for recruitment in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The order in the regard was issued on Thursday.

Speaking to the Indian Express, MHADA vice chairman Anil Diggikar said, “We had a lot of faith in this agency because they had conducted many examinations in the state. We relied on their profile and hired them to conduct examinations for various posts – from clerks to engineers.

But exam paper for MHADA recruitment was leaked in Aurangabad… we cancelled examinations. Thereafter, we filed a FIR against this agency and action began.”

The government had appointed the agency to select people for 565 posts from Group A to Group D from December 12 to December 20, 2021.

After the Pune cyber police registered FIR in the paper leak, the director of the company, Dr Pritesh Deshmukh, was arrested on December 11 last year.

The government resolution said that the agency was being blacklisted for tarnishing its image and causing a lot of unrest among applicants.