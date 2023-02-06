MHADA plan: 200 earthquake, natural calamity resistant houses for Raigad villagers

Total 263 houses are to be constructed, and land for the remaining 63 houses is yet to be finalised, said MHADA officials.

Residents of Taliye village — a tribal hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district — will get new individual permanent houses with their ownership, most likely by this year. Following the 2021 monsoon, the houses in Taliye village — 150 km from Mumbai to Raigad — were completely destroyed after a massive hillock crashed during the rains, killing 87 people.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan Board, which has been constructing 200 houses out of the , aims to complete the houses by April this year, said its project engineer Dheeraj Kumar Jain, who is in-charge of rehabilitation and redevelopment project — initiated in June 2022 — across the village. The MHADA Konkan Board has been constructing these houses, comprising 2 BHKs of 600-sq-ft, on a total 17.64-hectare land parcel. Total 263 houses are to be constructed, and land for the remaining 63 houses is yet to be finalised, said MHADA officials. Once the land for the remaining houses are identified and approved by the government, the construction work will start.