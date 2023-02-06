scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

MHADA plan: 200 earthquake, natural calamity resistant houses for Raigad villagers

The MHADA Konkan Board has been constructing these houses, comprising 2 BHKs of 600-sq-ft, on a total 17.64-hectare land parcel.

Total 263 houses are to be constructed, and land for the remaining 63 houses is yet to be finalised, said MHADA officials.

Residents of Taliye village — a tribal hamlet in Maharashtra’s Raigad district — will get new individual permanent houses with their ownership, most likely by this year. Following the 2021 monsoon, the houses in Taliye village — 150 km from Mumbai to Raigad — were completely destroyed after a massive hillock crashed during the rains, killing 87 people.

More from Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan Board, which has been constructing 200 houses out of the , aims to complete the houses by April this year, said its project engineer Dheeraj Kumar Jain, who is in-charge of rehabilitation and redevelopment project — initiated in June 2022 — across the village. The MHADA Konkan Board has been constructing these houses, comprising 2 BHKs of 600-sq-ft, on a total 17.64-hectare land parcel. Total 263 houses are to be constructed, and land for the remaining 63 houses is yet to be finalised, said MHADA officials. Once the land for the remaining houses are identified and approved by the government, the construction work will start.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 02:30 IST
Next Story

Work on Mumbai-Goa NH to be done by Feb 2024: Govt

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close