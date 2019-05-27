MHADA: Over 66,000 apply for 217 houses, lottery on June 2

Toggle Menu
Of the 217 houses, 47 are for Middle Income Groups (MIG), while the remaining are for Lower Income Groups (LIG). A total of 46 houses are located in Powai, while the rest are located at Chembur’s Shell tower in Shahkar Nagar.

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received as many as 66,078 applications for the 217 houses in Mumbai that will be allotted through a lottery, to be held on June 2.

One of the applicants, Abhisekh Sinha, 27, who currently resides at Virar on rent, said that he has applied thrice in a row for a MHADA house. He said that with MHADA reducing the number of flats, it has become difficult for the people to get allotments.

