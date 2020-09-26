MHADA notices for 464 builders who failed to start revamp work

Since the day of issuing the notices, the authority will grant the developers 15 days to respond. (File)

Come Monday, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set start sending out showcause notices to 464 builders, who in spite of receiving no objection certificates (NOC) from the authority around five years ago, are yet to commence work on their redevelopment projects.

The decision to serve the notices was taken during a meeting held at MHADA on Friday over ways of expediting the redevelopment of 16,000 cessed buildings in south Mumbai, many of which are in a dilapidated condition.

At the meeting, it was decided that the NOC granted to Sirsiwala Developers, which were to redevelop the partially-collapsed Mishra Mansion, will be cancelled. Two persons had died when a portion of Mishra Mansion had collapsed in August.

Confirming that the authority is planning to take action against builders who have delayed redevelopment work, Anil Dongre, Chief Officer of MHADA’s Repair and Reconstruction Board, said: “Every year, buildings collapse in Mumbai, causing the death of innocent people. If developers had done their work on time, many lives could have been saved.”

He added: “We have found out that 1,336 NOCs have been issued for the redevelopment of cessed buildings. Of these, 464 builders have taken NOCs but didn’t start work and 98 have started work but left the projects midway. While redevelopment work is in progress in 568 projects, 183 projects have been completed.”

On August 13, the state Cabinet had approved the modification to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976, enabling MHADA to forcibly acquire properties in cases where the landholders or developers are found to have stalled re-developments.

“If the new amendment in the MHADA Act is passed, the authority can acquire projects that are stuck and revamp them itself. It is with the President now, waiting for his approval,” said an official.

A developer, on the condition of anonymity, said: “Most redevelopment projects are stuck due to disputes between families… also, due to issues with transit camps, tenants do not vacate the properties and the projects get delayed.”

